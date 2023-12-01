Nigerian Army conducts free medical tests on 1,000 residents of Ogun community

Nigerian Army, on Friday, conducted free medical tests on 1,000 residents of Owode community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun.

The Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Aminu, said that the programme was geared toward giving back to the host communities.

Aminu stated that the exercise would have great impacts on the people and also benefit the society.

“It is a way of improving the relationship we have with the residents. Just yesterday (Thursday), we inaugurated a solar-powered borehole that we donated to Alamala community in Abeokuta.

“We are also going to Ijebu-Ode next week to distribute educational materials to some selected schools in continuation of our army-host community relationship programmes,” he said.

The Brigade Commander commended the host community and the state government for the support accorded the military.

He implored the residents of the state to continue to cooperate with and support the military and other security agencies.

Also speaking, the Amona Oba of Owode Yewa,

Chief Nojeem Olubiyi, commended the Nigerian army for deeming it fit to give back to its immediate environment .

Olubiyi said that the gesture would continue to boost the cordial relationship between the army and the people of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach witnessed a large turnout of residents taking advantage of the exercise to access treatment for different ailments.

NAN also reports that free eye test, high blood pressure and general medical check-up were administered on the residents, while drugs were administered and free eye glasses and treated mosquito nets distributed. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal

