Nigerian Army committed to welfare of personnel – GOC

Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, says the Nigerian Army remains committed to the welfare of its personnel.

By Stanley Nwanosike

Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, says the Nigerian Army remains committed to the welfare of its personnel.

Dada said this on Friday in Enugu at the inauguration of two welfare projects for personnel of the Division at the 82 Division Headquarters, Enugu and Abakpa Military Cantonment.

The projects included the GOC’s Drivers Lodge in 82 Division Headquarters and the 82 Division Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) House in Abakpa Military Cantonment.

The GOC noted that the inauguration was in continuation of the series of projects inaugurated on Aug. 31 by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He said that the projects would cater for the needs of troops and further boost their motivation on the job.

“The drivers’ lodge will give befitting shelter to drivers in the Division and check loitering.

“The Division’s RSM House is a befitting accommodation for the Division’s RSM in view of his critical role in coordination and mentoring of soldiers.

“We appreciate the COAS for his support to authorise and finance these welfare projects.

“I thank the special guest of honour, the GOC of 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, for gracing the occasion and inaugurating the drivers’ lodge” he said.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, described the projects as both welfare and legacy projects, adding that they would stand the test of time.

He said that the 6 Division would emulate the concept and design for the drivers’ lodge and replicate it.

He commended the GOC of 82 Division for keying into the COAS’s philosophy of having sound administration anchored on giving priority to the welfare of troops.

“The COAS’s philosophy and initiatives of putting beneficial welfare and a zero interest loan scheme have enhanced troops’ performance and record of outstanding successes.

“The 6 Division and 82 Division will continue to conduct joint operations to ensure adequate security for people and businesses within the South-South and South-East zones.

“I thank my course mate and the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Ground Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Usman Abdullahi, for being here for the Nigerian Army,” he said.

High points of the event were the symbolic presentation of the Division’s RSM House key to Warrant Officer, Joshua Kokon, signing of the visitors book by Abdussalam as well as Dada’s presentation of plaques to Abdussalam and the AOC.

It would be recalled that the COAS on Aug. 31, inaugurated four projects, which included the Lt.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja Swimming Pool Complex; renovated four blocks of two-storey building accommodation; GOC Guest House, GRA and House Number 7 Abakaliki Road, Enugu. (NAN)