Nigerian Army: Commander TRADOC tasks examination panel on professionalism, transparency

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Kevin Aligbe has charged Members of the Examination Panel for Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination 2023 to continue to add value to the system by upholding the Sanctity and Transparency of the Examination Process and sustainance of utmost professionalism .

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director

Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Sani Uba on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Uba the Commander made the pronouncement while inaugurating the 2023 Senior Staff College. Qualifying Examination at Nigerian Defence Academy Old Site in Kaduna.

He enjoined the exam panel to be guided by the principles of fairness, objectivity and transparency in discharging their duties diligently.

He urged them to use the opportunity and the confidence reposed in them by the COAS to produce quality officers who will discharge their duties professionally across the broad spectrum of operations and particularly in the fight against insurgents, terrorists and sundry criminals.

General Aligbe further emphasised the need for realistic and objective assessment of the whole process that the candidates will undergo in the course of the exercise.

He added that the Nigerian Army (NA) creates a new vista and template for effective training of its personnel in all her training institutions with the view to produce well trained, highly professional and motivated manpower for the Nigerian Army inline with the Chief of Army Staff vision for the Nigerian Army which is To transform Nigerian Army into well trained, equipped and highly motivated Force towards achieving its Constitutional Responsibilities In a Joint Environment.

He warned all those involved in the examination against any attempt to circumvent and compromise any aspect of the examination, as doing that will surely attract severe sanctions. ‘We must guarantee the sanctity, objectivity, security and integrity of the examination processes at all times”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General OO Oluyede represented by the Acting Chief of Staff, Headquarters Infantry Corps , Col AS Bugaje congratulated the Examination Panel for thier nomination to be part of the exercise that will aid officers in thier career progression with emphasis on Internal Security Operations, Hybrid Operations, Counter Terrorist and Counter Insurgency Operations in line with the Nigeria’s security challenges.

