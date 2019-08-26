Nigerian Army calls for collaboration as DAPR Study Period opens in Kaduna

By Ajogwu Jerry

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa has called on the media to objectively support the activities and operations of the Nigeria Army.

The spokesman frowned at situations where some elements of the media and social media critics with vested interest unjustifiably accused the military, under report its achievements and glorify or celebrate the terrorists and other criminal elements in the society.

He further advised journalists to desist from unprofessional conduct by publication of unverified stories or fake news. He thanked the media for their support and understanding so far.

Sagir gave the charge while speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the Directorate of Army Public Relations Combined Second and Third Quarter Study Period which commenced in 1 Division Headquarters, Kaduna on Monday.

He maintained that such negative reportage championed by some journalists and social media negative activists has the potential of affecting the morale of troops in the frontline fighting terrorism and other criminal elements in the country.

He stated that the Nigerian Army has performed excellently in checkmating the activities of the terrorists and bandits across the country in the last four years.

He pledged that the Nigerian army and the Directorate of Army Public Relations in particular will not be deterred by negative reports.

“The Nigerian Army and indeed DAPR shall continue to do our best in the promotion of Human Rights and must not allow negative reports circulated in some media platforms affect our genuine efforts in serving the nation selflessly.

He said the aim of the study period hosted by 1 division Nigerian Army is to galvanize active participation of participants and personnel of the Directorate in understanding and projecting the towering image of Nigerian Army activities.

Sagir further enjoined participants to take advantage of the interactive session to engage each other with a view to enhance knowledge through proactive coverage of Nigerian Army events in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff which is “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role”.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for his support to the Directorate of Army Public Relations since he assumed duty in July 2015.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff represented by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya tasked the Directorate to lead the fashioning of better innovation that will promote effective civil military relations and Nigerian Army operations.

The week long event with a theme “Strengthening the Nigerian Army Public Relations’ Capacity in Managing Information in Contemporary Warfare” is expected to end Friday the 26th of August 2019.

Former Spokespersons of the Nigerian Army and military notably Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), Brig. Gen. Sani Kuksheka Usman (rtd), Brig. Gen. John Agim (rtd) including spokespersons of various security agencies (serving and retired) in the country are present to address participants at the event.

Other personalities who also graced the occasion include former Director Public Relations and Information of the Nigeria Air Force, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas, Director Defence Information, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, representatives from the Nigeria Police and other paramilitary organizations from Abuja and Kaduna axis including Deputy and Assistant Directors of Army Public Relations from various units and formations of the Nigeria Army were in attendance.