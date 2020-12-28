Nigerian Army builds, inaugurates road in Enugu community

The Nigerian Army has built and handed-over a 1.2 kilometre road at Umurusi-Ukehe Community, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area (LGA), of Enugu State. Inaugurating the road on Monday in Umurusi-Ukehe, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that the project was part of Nigerian Army’s Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

Buratai, who was represented by General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, said that the CIMIC project was meant to further strengthen ties between the civil populace and the Nigerian Army. He said that the Nigerian Army was fully aware of the high level of cooperation from civilians in the community.

According to him, the Nigerian Army continues to enjoy enormous goodwill from Nigeria’s civil populace. The COAS said: “Therefore, the Nigerian Army, over the years has taken deliberate and well articulated steps toward s ensuring that it gives back to the society in the area of cooperate social responsibility.

“This is very much in line with my vision, which is: “To Have a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the Discharge of its Constitutional Roles”. Buratai further said that the road would serve the collective needs of members of Umurusi-Ukehe Community. He noted that it would also complement the efforts of the federal, state and local governments, in constructing roads that will connect communities across the country.

He, however, urged the people to see the road as a symbol of unity, adding that the road was not constructed for any particular group of people and neither did the army embark on the project based on tribe, religion or ethnic affiliation. “Let this road project be a symbol of peace, tolerance and love among us,’’ he added.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Traditional Ruler of Umurusi-Ukehe Autonomous Community, retired Col. Edwin Ezugwu, appreciated the COAS for choosing Umurusi-Ukehe community to be beneficiary of the road project. Ezugwu said: “This road project shows the exemplary leadership of the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in making Umurusi-Ukehe and surrounding autonomous communities feel the goodwill of Nigerian Army.

“It is worthy of note that the Nigerian Army’s CIMIC road project link the community to the newly constructed Amaekwefu Umurusi Civic and Health Centres.

“This two projects was also built by a proud son of the community, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, Director-General of Defence Industrial Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON), for the benefit of humanity.’’

The event had in attendance top officials of the Nigerian Army, other top government functionaries, as well as traditional and religious leaders from neighbouring communities. (NAN)