Nigerian Army builds capacity of RSMs for enhanced regimentation

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said that capacity building of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) is crucial to the Nigerian Army’s (NA) operational effectiveness as custodians of discipline and regimentation.

Faruk said this on Monday during the opening ceremony of the First RSM Convention 2022 with the theme: “Capacity Building for RSMs in the Nigerian Army for Enhanced Regimentation.”

The ceremony holding at the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, Ojuelegba, Lagos State, would run from May 9, 2022 to May 12, 2022.

The COAS was represented by the Chief of Administration, NA, Maj.-Gen. Usman Mohammed.

According to Faruk, discipline and regimentation are vital ingredients for any professional army for effectiveness of operations.

“This aligns with my philosophy of building a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria,” he said.

The COAS said that he approved the shifting of the Convention to 81 Division, NA, Victoria Island, Lagos State from 7 Division, NA, Maiduguri, Borno where it was initially scheduled for.

He said that this was not to disrupt the momentum of the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY, which he said, had been recording huge successes.

“I also approved the bi-annual hosting of the RSM Convention considering the pivotal roles of the RSMs in Nigerian Army’s activities.

“The RSM cadre constantly interfaces between the Non Commissioned Officers (NCOS} and commissioned officers, hence, the need to continuously equip them with current professional knowledge in the ever-evolving security environment.

“I hope that, at the end of this convention, the NA will witness improvement in discipline and regimentation in all units, formations and other NA establishments across the country,” Faruk said.

He implored the RSMs to take seriously the responsibilities of ensuring that the cherished traditions, customs and ethics of the NA are continuously upheld.

“It, therefore, requires that you all must be up-to-date in these responsibilities, especially, with the engagement of NA in several internal security and counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations,” he said.

The COAS thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless support to the Nigerian Army and also appreciated the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff for their enduring support.

Faruk also expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for their cordial relationship and support to the Nigerian Army formations and units across the state. (NAN)

