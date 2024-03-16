Nigerian Army begins shooting ranges in Benin, allays fear of residents

The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, said that its annual range classification, involving movement of troops and firing of ammunition, would begin on March 18.

The Brigade Public Relations Officer, Capt. Chinonso Oteh, announced this in a signed statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Benin.

The five-day range classification, according to Oteh, will hold at the Nigerian Army Cantonment Shooting Range, Ekehuan Barracks.

The Army spokesperson allayed the fear of the residents of the area on hearing of gunshots, but cautioned them to stay clear the range area.

“The classification is in line with the Nigerian Army 2024 Training Directives aimed at improving the weapon handling capabilities of officers and soldiers.

“The residents of Ekehuan and its environs are therefore encouraged not to panic on hearing the sound of weapons.

“They are equally advised to keep off from the range area within the period,” Oteh said. (NAN)