Nigerian Army begins promotion exercises in Bauchi Oct.11 –APRO

October 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Army  Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) will from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 begin its  annual Captain to Major  Promotion Examination (CMPPE) Bauchi, a statement has announced.

Signed by Maj. Yahaya Kabara, the Assistant Director, Public Relations, and issued to newsmen Bauchi on Monday, the statement said the examination would be on military outdoor activities.

According to him, the examination would focus on routine field military exercises, designed to evaluate the competency and proficiency of the officers, while boosting their morale.

He noted the would be examined the field, as part of the effort to develop their junior leadership capabilities, for future higher responsibilities the Army.

The statement said during the exercises, there would be a noticeable increase of movements by and activities within the metropolis, calling on the general public not to panic.

It stressed the would be put through a 13 km fitness test, which would commence from a location the metropolis and  back to the Barracks.

All the participating the examination as candidates, would be fully kitted combat military dress, with their personal weapons, the statement added.

Kabara noted traffic control activities would be carried out by the Nigeria Police and the  Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to ensure a successful conduct of the exercise, throughout the period of the event.

He called on the general public not to panic upon sighting the movement of troops, particularly, on the 12th of October, 2021, saying that, ‘’ it is purely an exercise.’’ (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,