Nigerian Army approves fresh postings, appointment of officers

#TrackNigeria -The Nigerian Army has released fresh postings and appointment of its officers. The postings, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, have been described as a routine exercise carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

According to a statement signed by acting Army Spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, the highlight includes the appointment of the newly promoted Lt Gen LO Adeosun, the erstwhile Chief of Training and Operations now redeployed as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj Gen AO Shodunke from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Logistics, Maj Gen AA Tarfa from Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre to Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Commander, Maj Gen EO Udoh from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics becomes Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Maj Gen MS Yusuf who was the General Officer Commanding 81 Division is now Chief of Administration (Army), Maj Gen JI Unuigbe the former Corps Commander Ordnance becomes the Chief of Logistics (Army) while Maj Gen OF Azinta former General Officer Commanding 2 Division is appointed Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Others include; Maj Gen AB Omozoje of Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans is now the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Ibadan. Also, the newly promoted Maj Gen AB Biu is substantive General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri, Maj Gen JJ Ogunlade from Defence Headquarters becomes the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, while Maj Gen JO Irefin from Defence Headquarters Garrison is appointed General Officer Commanding 81 Division Lagos.

The erstwhile Chief of Administration (Army), Maj Gen KAY Isiyaku is now Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison Abuja, Maj Gen AA Jidda from Defence Headquarters is appointed Coordinator Peacekeeping Operations at the Ministry of Defence. Maj Gen JO Oni from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration takes over as Director Procurement Defence Headquarters from Maj Gen OA Akintade who becomes Corps Commander Ordinance Lagos, Maj Gen OW Ali from Defence Headquarters is now Director Army Physical Training Zaria.

Maj Gen EN Njoku remains at Defence Headquarters and redeployed as Director Communications, Maj Gen CG Musa from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited is appointed Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Monguno while Maj Gen OT Akinjobi from Headquarters Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE becomes the Director Standards and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters.

Also, Brig Gen KA Kazir is to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Projects and Programmes and appointed Acting Executive Director of Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, Brig Gen AE Attu moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to National Defence College and appointed Acting Deputy Commandant, Brig Gen MT Usman from Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade moves to Headquarters Guards Brigade Abuja as Commander taking over from Brig Gen UT Musa who becomes Acting Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre Jaji, Brig Gen GO Adesina remains at the Department of Policy and Plans and redeployed as Acting Director Policy.

Similarly, Brig Gen LA Fejokwu from National Defence College is now the Acting Director Personnel Services at Army Headquarters, Brig Gen EAP Undiandeye from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation becomes the Acting Director Foreign Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency Abuja, Brig Gen JY Nimyel from Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja takes over as the Commandant Amphibious Training School Calabar from Brig Gen OO Oluyede who is now Commander 27 Task Force Brigade Buni Yadi. Brig Gen PP Malla moves from 82 Division Garrison Enugu to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade Chibok and appointed Commander.

Others are; Brig Gen OM Bello of Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt becomes the Commander 1 Brigade Sokoto, Brig Gen MA Etsu-Ndagi from Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja becomes the Commander 9 Brigade Lagos while Col RC Emeh from Defence Headquarters is appointed Assistant Director Army Physical Training at 3 Division Physical Training Group Jos. In the same vein, Col MO Erebulu who just completed a course at Higher War College Egypt is appointed Commander 2 Provost Group Ibadan, Lt Col SA Abimbola from Nigerian Army Operations Centre at Army Headquarters is appointed Commanding Officer 343 Artillery Regiment Elele whereas Lt Col SM Ahmed from 375 Artillery Regiment Baga becomes the Commanding Officer 332 Artillery Regiment Shendam, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai whilst wishing all of them well in their respective appointment charged them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to Service and Nation. All the appointments take immediate effect.

SAGIR MUSA

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

14 July 2019

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

