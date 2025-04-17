Nigerian Army Appoints First Female Spokesperson

In a historic move, the Nigerian Army has appointed Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele as its first female Director of Army Public Relations, in an acting capacity.

Anele is set to officially take over the role on April 22, succeeding the current spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who has been reassigned to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre.

A seasoned officer and member of Direct Regular Course 15, Anele is also affiliated with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Over the years, she has built a strong reputation through various key roles, including serving as Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff during the tenure of retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai. She has also held positions at the Defence Space Administration (DSA) and most recently in the Department of Civil-Military Relations at Defence Headquarters.

Her appointment marks a major milestone in the Army’s history, reflecting a growing commitment to gender inclusivity and representation within the ranks.