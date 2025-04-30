Nigerian Army adopts new techniques, strategies to end terrorism

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has said that the Nigerian Army has introduced new techniques and procedures to defeat the natuon’s adversaries and end terrorism.

By Olaide Ayinde

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has said that the Nigerian Army has introduced new techniques and procedures to defeat the natuon’s adversaries and end terrorism.

He said this during a fire power demonstration exercise of the 2025 Combat Arms Training Week (CAT), on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Represented by Maj:-Gen. Henry Wesley, Commander Ordnance Corps, Oluyede said the Federal Government had procured equipment and weapons aimed to tacklie insurgency and terrorism in the country.

He said that President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army were working to ensure that positive changes were and reflected in the field.

“This particular event is very important because we have discussed strategies, operations and tactics and at the end, it is at the tip of the spear that all these will be reflected.

“It was very important that all the participants are brought here to come and see the capabilities which we are using to execute the various operations that we have, ” he said.

Oluyede said the enemies would feel the heat at the end of the day, adding that, “the government has bought a lot of equipment and weapons. Some are already in the field, some are still coming.”

According to Oluyede, the fire power demonstration is important as it acquaints the participants with latest capabilities the army deployed for various operations.

Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, the Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, said the week long event provided platform to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting combat arms operations.

He commended the officers and men present, especially the retired senior officers, who attended the fire power demonstration exercise. (NAN)