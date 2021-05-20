Nigerian Army 4 Brigade begins range competition exercise in Benin

The 4 Nigerian on Thursday began a competition range exercise at the Nigerian Range, Ekehuan, in Benin, Edo.
In a statement on Thursday in Benin, Maj. Ojo Adenegan, Assistant Director, Public Relations of 4 Nigerian , said that the exercise would last until Friday.


Adenegan said that the exercise was of the schedule for 2021, geared toward enhancing troops’ proficiency in weapon handling and marksmanship with fire arms.
is geared toward combat readiness and preparation of troops.

“The general public and particularly members of Ekehuan community are hereby advised to keep off the Nigerian Range area throughout the duration of exercise.
“Members of the public are equally enjoined not to panic on the sound of firing of live as adequate measures been put in place to guaranty safety,” he added. (NAN)

