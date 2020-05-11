Nigerian Armed Forces neutralise 17 bandits in joint operations in Kaduna

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Nigeria Armed Forces had conducted a joint operation in its continuous efforts to rid Kaduna State of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

This operation involved troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki.

The Defence Media Coordinator, Major Gen. John Enenche on Monday stated in a Press release that the attacks were carried out at suspected bandits’ hideouts around Mashigi Galbi, Damba Community and Kabarasha Villlages all in Gwagwada District of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

“During the operation Seventeen armed bandits were neutralized, while several others escaped with gun shot wounds.

“In the course of pursuing the bandits, 3 empty houses and a Church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha Village while there was no civilian casualty”, the statement reads.

Enenche however stated that, “the Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State Government.

“The buildings have been identified with a view to providing adequate compensation to the owners”.

He reassured the general public the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria responsibility to continue working assiduously in restoring peace and security to the North West.

The Defence spokesman also thanked the general public for their support and cooperation, while encouraging them to continue to provide credible information that will facilitate the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, calm has been restored to the area. And few people who initially fled due to fear of reprisal attacks by the bandits have all returned to the community

