Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce signs MoU with Polish counterpart

The Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Polish Arab Chamber of Commerce to facilitate trade and investment opportunities.

The Chairman of the NAGCC, Mahmood Ahmadu, signed on behalf of this organisation while Robert Jreissati signed for the National Polish Arab Chamber of Commerce.

According to a press release signed by Souzan Owji, Executive Assistant to the Chairman NAGCC, the agreement was signed this December in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the margins of President Buhari’s participation at EXPO 2020 and the partnership will unleash many business investments that will be finalised in the coming months.

‘‘From EXPO 2020 Dubai, which will end in March 2022, we at NAGCC are excited that many businesses in the Middle East are interested in the Nigeria market and the signing of this MOU signals a new beginning for new investments in Africa’s largest economy.

‘‘Already, the International Investors Council, which sits on an investment capital of trillion of dollars, is talking with us and once we have a good understanding they are willing to bring their investments to Nigeria,’’ Ahmadu said.

The Chairman also commended President Buhari for the immense strides of his administration at repositioning the Nigerian economy and painstaking efforts to promote ease of doing business in the country, including issuing an Executive Order on Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment.

On the recently launched National Development Plan (NDP), 2021 to 2025, Ahmadu welcomed the decision by the Buhari led administration to amend laws that impede the private sector from being the main driver of the economy.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of the NDP 2021 to 2025, which seeks to improve investments in the country with the private sector as the main driver, would improve foreign direct investments.

The Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC), is a private sector bilateral and multilateral trade and investment vehicle committed to the development and promotion of business relationships, the facilitation of trade and investment engagements, the platform for financial linkages and technical support between Nigeria and the Arabian Gulf countries.

