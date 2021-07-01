Nigerian Ambassador to Qatar presents Letters of Credence to Emir

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, , to the State of Qatar, Amb. Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed has successfully presented his Letters of Credence to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on 30th June, 2021, at the Diwan Amiri (Emir’ Palace), in the capital Doha.

According to a Press Statement issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Doha, Ambassador Ahmed expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of appointment as his Principal Envoy to the State of Qatar.

During the colourful Credentials presentation ceremony that involved the inspection of the Guard of Honour, Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed conveyed fraternal greetings and well wishes of personal good health, as well as prosperity of the people and Government of the friendly Qatar, to His highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani from Mr. President. The Emir of Qatar congratulated the Nigerian Ambassador and reiterated the confidence that Ambassador Ahmed will take the warm and cordial relations which Qatar and Nigeria enjoys to greater heights. The Emir also wished the envoy the very best in the discharge of his responsibilities.

In his remarks, the Nigerian Principal Envoy informed the Emir that Mr. President was doing well and that the Government was making tremendous progress in key priority areas that have the potentials to positively transform the socio-economic landscape of the country.

Ambassador Ahmed thanked the Monarch for accepting him as Ambassador to Qatar, and while acknowledging the role of broker of peaceful settlement of international disputes Qatar plays, he expressed admiration for the wise leadership qualities of His Highness in bringing about development to Qatar.

On bilateral relations, the Nigerian Ambassador made an observation of the slow pace of economic activities between the two countries, explaining that one of his major mandates was to spur such activities for the benefit of the two nations. He therefore sought for the support of His Highness in the eradication of all obstacles hindering the flow of investment from Qatar in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas, infrastructure and mining.

The Emir of Qatar in his response assured the Nigerian Envoy of his Sovereign support to succeed in the discharge of his mandates.

The Spouse of the Ambassador, Mrs. Nafisa Yakubu Ahmed accompanied him to the Emir’s Palace for the presentation.

The Embassy later hosted guests to the usual Diplomatic Vind’honneur (reception ceremony) held at Kempinski Residence & Suites Doha. African Group of Ambassadors, members of the Diplomatic Corps, business community and Nigerian community in Qatar were all in attendance.

