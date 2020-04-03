Nigerian Airforce, Customs Service bag African PR Awards 2020

The Nigerian Airforce (NAF), the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) are among major Winners of 2020 African Public Relations Awards which recognized Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement (SABRE).

The SABRE awards hosted by The Holmes Report in collaboration with the African Public Relations Association (APRA), celebrate PR campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness.

Other recipients of Certificates of Excellence for the annual awards that is scheduled to take place on May 18-20, 2020 in Tanzania, include the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

The PR campaigns of the four Nigeria’s organisations were undertaken in partnership with a multi-award-winning PR agency, Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the Publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.

The Nigerian Airforce wins the Public Sector/Government Category for its campaign on ‘Women of War’ to prove that “what a man can do a woman can do better in the military.”

The campaign was birthed to proffer answers to the roles of women in the NAF, which had been underrated under certain cultural and moral ideologies.

The NCS aggressive public awareness campaign and enforcements ensure a massive reduction in smuggling of contrabands into the country.

The Nigerian Customs Service is the Winner of Public Affairs Category for its timely and effective response to the concern of stakeholders, especially Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) over incessant smuggling of foreign rice.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), garners a Certificate of Excellence in West-African Category for operationalising the Emergency Communication Centre as a one-stop-shop for receiving distress calls from the public and dispatching same to appropriate Response Agencies (“First Responders”), who acted timely in resolving thousands of distress calls.

The KEDCO is honoured with the Certificate of Excellence on Media Relations Category for dousing the brewing tension over a misunderstanding with a regulatory body. Its media campaign strategy helped in retaining the loyalty of its consumers and improving its internally generated revenue.

The President of African Public Relations Association (APRA), Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya said the annual award ceremony which would coincide with the annual conference of APRA scheduled to hold from May 11-15, 2020 in Darul-Salam, Tanzania had been put on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The conference with the theme: ‘One Africa! March to Economic Integration and the Role of Public Relations’ is currently put on hold for now due to the increasing rate of the spread of Coronavirus.

“The APRA Secretariat will be sharing updates as we monitor the situation across the continent and globe.”

