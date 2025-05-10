Nigerian Air Force @ 61: Aerial display of aircraft, residents shouldn’t panic

The grand finale of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 61st anniversary celebration is scheduled to take place in Lagos on May 23, featuring an aerial display of its aircraft.

By Oladapo Udom

The grand finale of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 61st anniversary celebration is scheduled to take place in Lagos on May 23, featuring an aerial display of its aircraft.

SQn. Ldr Abigail Ologun, spokesperson of the Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to her, rehearsals for the aerial display began on Thursday, and are expected to conclude on Friday.

She explained that the display aims to add glamour to the celebration while also enhancing the operational readiness of the Air Force.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses, and avoid unnecessary panic,” Ologun said (NAN)