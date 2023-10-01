Nigeria@63: Sanwo-Olu urges support for Tinubu, governors

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu and all state governments in their efforts to birth a new, prosperous Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice on Saturday, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on the 63rd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, which comes up on Oct. 1.

He implored Nigerians to continue to live with one another in love, unity and peace, irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences.

The governor said that all the citizens’ support and encouragement were key for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

He said that the citizens should unite with renewed determination, hope and commitment to move the country forward against all odds.

According to him, President Tinubu and all the 36 State Governors are committed to addressing different challenges currently being experienced across the country.

”Every October 1st is a time to reflect on the journey of our nationhood, to rededicate ourselves to the task of nation-building, and continue to work hard at building a formidable nation in Africa and the world at large.

”I wish to pay tribute to all of our heroes, past and present, founding fathers, nationalists and those who have laboured and sacrificed and all that continue to labour and sacrifice for peace, unity, growth and development of our country.

”As we celebrate our 63rd Independence Anniversary, I appeal to all Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to unite with renewed determination and commitment to move Nigeria and Lagos State forward against all odds.

”Let us continue to work together for peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us support President Bola Tinubu’s government to achieve his Renewed Hope agenda. Let our diversity be a source of strength and not a factor of disintegration,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagos residents of his administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy, good governance and people-oriented programmes through the THEMES+ developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.

”We need continuous support from the people for us to achieve the Lagos of our dreams.

”I wish all Lagosians and Nigerians a Happy 63rd Independence Anniversary. May the labour of our heroes past and present never be in vain,” he said. (NAN)

