Nigeria@63: Reflect on sacrifices of founding fathers, Gov. Mohammed urges citizens

By Ayinde Olaide

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Nigerians to use the 63rd Independence anniversary and reflect on the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers.

Mohammed made the call in a goodwill message to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary, in Bauchi on Sunday.

He called on all and sundry to strive towards ensuring that the labour of the founding fathers were never in vain.

“As we celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the independence of Nigeria, my appeal to all of us is to rededicate ourselves to the development of our country.

“We should also be patriotic and above all, continue to pray to Almighty Allah to shower His mercy and blessings on us so that we can continue to live in peace with one another.

“It is gratifying to note that 63 years after independence, we have buried the skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves.

“Today, we have shown to the world that, against all odds, we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures,” he said.

Mohammed noted that the dividend of democracy have manifested as his administration had adopted multi-dimensional approach on all the development projects which resulted in tremendous success acoss the state.

He thanked the people of the state for giving him another mandate of four years, adding that, “we would redouble ou efforts in provision of social services as well as continue to promote the rule of law.

He said that his administration had adopted proactive measures in collaboration with security agencies to protect the lives and property in the state.

“I want to assure you that security would continue to be our top priority so that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is sustained”. (NAN)

