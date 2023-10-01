Nigeria@63: Online Publisher Celebrates With Nigerians, Calls For National Unity 

The Publisher of The Nation Reporters (thenationreporters.com), Mr. Sodiq Lawal popularly known as Dtruth has joined others to celebrate with Nigerians on the occasion of Independence day.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday personally signed by him.

According to the statement, “I am proud to join in commemorating the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence Day. On this momentous occasion, we reflect on Nigeria’s journey, its accomplishments, and the challenges it has overcome as a nation.

“Independence Day serves as a reminder of the resilience, unity, and diversity that define Nigeria. It is a day to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and to celebrate the vibrant culture, traditions, and languages that make Nigeria a unique and vibrant nation.

“Nigeria has made significant strides in various sectors over the years, from economic development and technological advancements to cultural achievements and sports excellence. As a media organization, we have had the privilege of sharing these stories with our audience, and we remain committed to providing accurate, balanced, and insightful coverage of Nigeria’s progress and challenges.

“Today, we acknowledge the role of the Nigerian people in shaping the nation’s destiny. Their determination, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit have propelled Nigeria onto the global stage. We salute the government, businesses, and individuals who continue to work tirelessly towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“While we celebrate the achievements, we also recognize the hurdles that Nigeria faces, including issues of social inequality, security, and infrastructure development. The Nation Reporters believes in the power of informed and constructive journalism to drive positive change. We are dedicated to highlighting these issues and promoting dialogue that leads to solutions.

“As we commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day, let us recommit ourselves to the ideals of unity, progress, and inclusivity. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a better future for all Nigerians.

“We extend our warmest wishes to the people of Nigeria on this special day. May the spirit of patriotism and hope continue to guide the nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

