Nigeria@63: NYO urges FG, states to prioritise youth devt., empowerment

By Christian Ogbonna

Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has called on the federal and state governments to prioritise youth development and empowerment in order to build a greater nation.

NYO’s National President, Mr Okorie Okorie, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Abakaliki on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.

According to Okorie, the importance of youths to nation building cannot be over-emphasised, especially in the area of policy making.

He said that youths, as the backbone of the nation and leader of tomorrow, needed to be integrated, as Nigeria continued to wax stronger in both human and natural resources.

“The federal and state governments need to prioritise youth development and there is the need for the establishment of National Youth Development Commission (NYDC) at both levels,” he said.

Okorie said that the commission, when established, would go a long way in addressing restiveness, unemployment and entrepreneurship development challenges among the youth.

“The commission shall as well formulate national youth policies, amongst others,” he said.

Okorie also called for the establishment of a national centre for the nation’s teeming youth.

He said that the centre would create an avenue and opportunity for them to hold symposiums, conferences, retreats, summits and craft innovation programmes, amongst others.

“The youth remain the backbone of the nation; we are both the future and today’s leaders, entrepreneurs and employees who have the capacity to take the nation’s economic growth and development to an enviable height,” he said. (NAN)

