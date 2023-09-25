Nigeria@63: National interest a priority, says FG

By Okon Okon/Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Federal Government on Monday assured Nigerians that the country and the citizens’ interest remains paramount and a top priority of the President Bola Tinubu’s led administration.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), gave the assurance at the World Press Conference to unveil programmes of event to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

According to him, in spite of the nation’s diversity, the unity and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians is paramount in the eyes of the leaders.

“We all agreed as Nigerians to live in a united, peaceful and prosperous country as one people, one destiny in spite of our diversities. This is very critical with all these interests as no nation can move forward in diversity.

“Government also has some responsibilities to ensure that the national interest is not undermined and the integrity of the national interest remains paramount.”

The SGF, however, said that the 63rd anniversary would be in low key celebration, considering the economic challenges in the country at present, adding that it had nothing to do with undermining the basic national interest.

“We are celebrating conscious of the fact that we are 63 years, but also more importantly, conscious of the fact that economic times are hard, ” he said.

Akume explained that the government was fully aware of the economic challenges that Nigerians have been confronted with since the removal of the fuel subsidy, as well as the impact of the global economic downturn.

He assured that the government was working assiduously to provide the necessary palliatives, so as to mitigate such challenges, in addition to making efforts for the provision of buses to ease hardship on transportation among others.

Unveiling the event, the SGF, explained that programmes have been lined up to mark the celebration, adding that they included an Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture this Thursday, at the State House Conference Center at 10:00 am.

“On Friday there will be lecture at the National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am, while Juma’at Prayer would take place at the same venue at 1:00 pm.

“Other events will include a presidential broadcast on Sunday at 7:00 am, Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, at the National Christian Center at 10:00 am and the Military Parade on Monday at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00am.

“I therefore call on you as media professionals and patriots to support this administration and build workable partnership in order to transform our country into the land of our dream.

“Also, I count on you to publicise activities lined up to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary,” the SGF said.

The theme of the anniversary the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports is, “Nigeria at 63, renewed hope for unity and prosperity”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

