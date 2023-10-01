Nigeria@63: Hope for good governance, First Lady assures Nigerians

By Okon Okon and Celine-Damilola

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to be positive and hopeful for good governance and abundance during President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The first lady stated this on Sunday in Abuja during her remarks at the interdenominational church service to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, with the theme: “Christ in you, the hope of glory.

She reiterated her husband’s determination to fix all that had been damaged in the country.

“Good governance can only be impactful if the people follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness.

“A Nigeria of abundance has begun, and to be part of the greatness that God has started in the nation, Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew.

Mrs Tinubu also pleaded with Nigerians to celebrate the unity that defined the nation’s diversity.

“There is no challenge, obstacle or difficulty that we cannot overcome or surmount if we imbibe the nature of Christ who said in Matthew 11:28 that ‘come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest’.

“In times like these, all we do is to keep our hope alive, the lively hope which Jesus Christ has birthed in us,” she said.

The first lady also assured Nigerians that her husband had made wider consultations with the international community and great world investors to reposition the country.

“All we inherited are things that had happened many years ago; we are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged.

“My husband is not a magician; he is going to work and I believe and hope that we will have peace in this country; the best is yet to come to us,” she said.

Earlier, the President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, who was the Guest Preacher, assured Nigerians of overcoming the numerous challenges, no matter what the country was presently going through.

While appreciating Tinubu for his independence anniversary address to the nation, the cleric, however, appealed to him and other arms of government to ensure fulfillment of the promises made to Nigerians.

He prayed that God would turn around the captivity of Nigeria, adding: “ as Christ is the hope of glory.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, appealed to Nigerians to remain patient.

Akume said that measures were being put in place to cushion the plights of Nigerians, adding that some of the issues affecting the country cannot be resolve urgently as they had expected.

“Solutions to Nigeria’s complex problems can never be as instant as expected; it will take some time, but measures are already being put in place to address them. (NAN)

