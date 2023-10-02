Nigeria@63: Edu felicitates with Nigerians, urges renewal faith in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 63rd independence anniversary.saying the celebration,though at a low key is symbolic in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, the Minister said the country’s 63rd independence anniversary, is a special occasion for all of us Nigerians, regardless of our background, tribe or religion to celebrate the gains of freedom, saluting the sacrifices of founding fathers”

Urging for a renewal of faith in Nigeria, Dr. Betta gave the assurance that with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, a new lease of life for Nigeria is in the offering for all Nigerians.

The Minister called on all citizens, especially the youths, women to stay patriotic and work with the Government of President Bola Tinubu on rebuilding and restructuring the system to yield better dividends.

“Our love and faith in Nigeria must never waver; they must rule our hearts at all times.

“As a youth myself, I call on the young people to see the survival and greatness of Nigeria as tasks that must be done. Let’s therefore, celebrate our 63rd independence anniversary with joy and pride, knowing that we belong to a great country with a rich history and bright future”, Dr. Edu said in the statement.

Continuing, the Minister canvassed the support of all Nigerians for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda that will end hunger and multi-dimensional poverty in Nigeria, “including a reduction in humanitarian crises which my Ministry is spearheading”

“Our dear president needs the collective support of Nigerians to enable him to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at ushering in a new lease of life for everyone.

“Our country’s 63rd independence anniversary, therefore, presents us with a beautiful opportunity to rededicate ourselves to upholding the ideals of our founding fathers and the goals of the present administration. Happy independence, Nigerians”, she added.

