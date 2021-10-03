Sen. Aliyu Wamakko ( APC-Sokoto) says he is confident that Nigeria will soon overcome its numerous challenges on its way to greatness.



Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North at the National Assembly, said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Bashar Abubakar on Sunday in Abuja.



Abubakar said that the senator made the remark when he spoke with newsmen at his residence in Sokoto, shortly after returning from an official trip to Abuja.



”I am optimisitic that Nigeria will surmount these seemingly formidable challenges as soon as possible.



”This is evidently possible because of the doggedness and peseverence of the various security agencies in the country.



“They have been relentlessly and selflessly making concerted efforts towards ending the security challenge,” he said.



The former governor of Sokoto State also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for its numerous logistics and morale support to the Nigerian troops and other security agencies in the country.



”This is with the view to curbing the security challenge confronting the nation, to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he added.



Wamakko described the activities of bandits, kidnappers,insurgents, cattle rustlers and other sundry criminals as reprhensible, condemnable and worrisome.



The lawmaker further urged Nigerians to sustain fervent prayers.



“Prayers are the only plausible solutions to the problems.



”I am beseeching the Almighty Allah to touch the hearts of these wicked and dastardly persons to repent and stop their heinous acts,” he said.



While congratulating Nigerians on the 61st independence anniversary, Wamakko went down memory lane.



”Nigeria has witnessed transformation in various sectors in the last 61 years. Some of these include infrastructure like roads constructions and rehabilitations, portable water and electricity supplies,education, health, as well as human capital development,” he said.



He stated that addressing Nigeria’s numerous challenges required a collective responsibility of all, irrespective of religious, poltiical and ethnic backgrounds.



” Making the Nigerian project successful is a task for all Nigerians. This has been the preoccupation of the 9th National Assembly.

” We therefore remain resolutely committed to achieving this noble objective, ” Wamakko said. ( NAN)

