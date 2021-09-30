[email protected]: Groups urge Nigerians to support FG

Some NGOs have called on Nigerians support the Federal Government’s effort toward the country a better place.

The NGOs, Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation; and Aspire Foundation, spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Abuja.

Ms Ololade Ogunnubi, the Founder, Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, said that the government required the support and encouragement of Nigerians be able deliver on the dividends of democracy.

She said that the Nigerians should strive project attitudes of unity, peace and togetherness as necessary prerequisites for a and prosperous nation.

want Nigerians support and the government make Nigeria a better place.

“As we are celebrating our 61st independence anniversary, want us speak positive narratives for the betterment of our country.

“We do not need be divided at this point, rather we should remain patient and support this present as it proffers solution the current economic downturn and security challenges,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Gabriel Adeleye, the Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Foundation, advised Nigerians pray for the country surmount its current challenges.

He said that nation building required a lot sacrifices both on the part of the government and on the part of the citizens.

“As such Nigerians should know that we are all stakeholders in this great country and we must strive contribute our quota in the country great again,” he said. (NAN)

