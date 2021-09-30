Some NGOs have called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s effort toward making the country a better place.

The NGOs, Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation; and Aspire Foundation, spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Ms Ololade Ogunnubi, the Founder, Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, said that the government required the support and encouragement of Nigerians to be able to deliver on the dividends of democracy.

She said that the Nigerians should strive to project attitudes of unity, peace and togetherness as necessary prerequisites for a united and prosperous nation.

“I want Nigerians to support and help the government to make Nigeria a better place.

“As we are celebrating our 61st independence anniversary, I want us to speak positive narratives for the betterment of our country.

“We do not need to be divided at this point, rather we should remain patient and support this present administration as it proffers solution to the current economic downturn and security challenges,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Gabriel Adeleye, the Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Foundation, advised Nigerians to pray for the country to surmount its current challenges.

He said that nation building required a lot sacrifices both on the part of the government and on the part of the citizens.

“As such Nigerians should know that we are all stakeholders in this great country and we must strive to contribute our quota in making the country great again,” he said. (NAN)

