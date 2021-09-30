The Ekiti House of Assembly (EKHA) has felicitated Nigerians and the residents of Ekiti on the occasion of the 61st Independence anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The mesage from the Assembly was issued by its Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, APC, Ekiti South West 1 Constituency, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ayokunle in the statement, urged the people to be steadfast in their support for the nation and Ekiti in particular.

The statement charged all the citizens to reflect on the spate of developments witnessed in the state since its creation, 25 years ago.

She pointed out that the current government, led by Gov. Kayode Fayemi, had contributed immensely to the developmental strides in the state.

She assured the residents that the State Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr Funmiliyi Afuye would continue to support the present administration to keep up the good works and record more successes.

“As lawmakers representing our various constituents, we urge Ekiti people to be steadfast in their supports for the Fayemi-led government.

“We thank God for our country and, particularly our state. We shall continue to strive to make this place that God has given us a better place for her inhabitants,” the statement said.

The assembly assured the people that the government on its part would continue to make the state a better place for them to live.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria gained independence from the British Government in 1960. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...