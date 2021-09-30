[email protected]: Ekiti Assembly congratulates Nigerians

September 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The  Ekiti  House of Assembly (EKHA) has felicitated Nigerians and the residents of  Ekiti  on the occasion of the 61st Independence anniversary and  the 25th anniversary of the creation of  the  state.

The mesage from the Assembly was issued  by Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, APC, Ekiti South West 1 Constituency, on in Ado-Ekiti.

Ayokunle in  the statement, urged the people to be steadfast in their support for the and Ekiti in particular.

The charged all the citizens to reflect on the spate of developments witnessed in the state since creation, 25 years ago.

She pointed out that the current government, led by Gov. Kayode Fayemi,  had contributed immensely to the developmental strides in the state.

She assured  the residents that the State Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr Funmiliyi Afuye would continue to support the present administration to keep up the good works and record more successes.

“As lawmakers representing our various constituents, we Ekiti people to be steadfast in their supports for the Fayemi-led government.

“We thank God for our country and, particularly our state. We shall continue to strive to make this place that God has given us a better place for  her inhabitants,” the said.

The assembly assured the people  that the government on part would continue to make the state a better place for them to live.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria  gained independence from the British Government in 1960. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,