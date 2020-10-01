Share the news













The Chairman of Bifocal Group of Companies and publisher, Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris has charged Nigerians to join hands in building a more prosperous Nigeria.

Alhaji Idris who is also the Chairman of WeFM 106.3, stated this in a statement personally signed by him in commemoration of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

He noted that it is important for Nigerians to rededicate themselves to working for the progress and development of the nation.

His statement reads in part; “As we commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day, it is time to look to the future with hope for a more prosperous country”.

“Let us renew our pledge to always uphold our national unity and commit ourselves to working for its progress and development. Let us join hands to build the country of our dreams”, the statement further read.

He also commended media and public relations practitioners in the country for there efforts in promoting sustainable development in Nigeria.

“The media has played very important role in our nation-building since independence. History will always be kind to the media for leading the way in the pre and post-independent Nigeria. More than ever before, the task of sustaining and consolidating on the gains of independence greatly lies with the media and we can not afford to fail the people in this regard. ”

Alhaji Idris who is a fellow of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR also urged Nigerians youth to believe in themselves and Nigeria.

“Youth is a national asset that is vital for growth and development of any nation. I urge Nigerian youth to believe in themselves and Nigeria.”

Alhaji Idris has been commended for his contributions to national development and Nigeria’s international acceptance especially through his interests in the media and communications industry.

He is also a well- celebrated philanthropist.

Nigeria marks 60 years of independence on October 1st.

