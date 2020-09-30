The Police Command in Oyo State says it has put adequate security measures in place ahead of the Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration slated for Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, stated this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He assured that all Police Tactical teams including Special Anti-robbery squad (SARS), Anti-kidnapping squad (AKS), Swift Response squad (SRS), Police Mobile Force 4 and72, Skynet squad, Puff Adder, Federal and Safer Highway Patrol teams, Counter Terrorism squad (CTU) have been deployed across the state to provide adequate security for a hitch free celebration.