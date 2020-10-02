Share the news













The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), a Civil Society Organisation, says that credible elections are crucial to getting the right leaders that will move Nigeria toward maximising its potential.

Its spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Nkweke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja that promoting and sustaining such democratic tenets would move Nigeria forward as she marks her 60th anniversary.

“Without peace, development will be hard to achieve, but peace will remain elusive until we can conduct credible elections that will throw up the right leaders,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would take its rightful place in the comity of nations if its electoral processes and institutions were strengthened.

Nweke called for a more robust system that would engage all stakeholders toward entrenching representative governance.

“When this is done, it will deliver quality democracy that will benefit the citizens, but if this is not done, leadership will be defective.

The spokesperson urged Nigerians to forget the past and embrace peace, pointing out that no nation would ever enjoy prosperity in an atmosphere of confusion.

He urged leaders to set targets and work to attain them.

“Nigeria should strive to achieve set goals so as to progress. We cannot be counting years without anything to show for it. Many countries are leaving us behind. Nigeria must wake up,” Nkweke said.

IAWPA is an International Civil Society Organisation that monitors implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and report their findings to the UN.

It also monitors activities of state governments as part of efforts to hold leaders accountable in the actualisation of the SDGs. (NAN)

