The Federal Government has fixed Sept. 30, as new date for the Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Aso Villa.

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, made this known in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Award was scheduled earlier to hold on Sept. 3, but was postponed by the committee charged with the planning of the ceremony.

Adebayo, who is the Chairman of the award committee, said that 60 notable Nigerians who contributed immensely to the growth of the country would be honored.

The special award ceremony was put together by the Ownership Subcommittee of the [email protected] Committee in collaboration with ‘Say It Loud Limited’, a media and digital communication firm. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...