As a nation with lots of geopolitical diversities, a major challenge for Nigeria’s leaders has always been how to unite the people to form a cohesive country focused on promoting growth, prosperity and greatness.

When Nigeria attained Independence in 1960, the search for policies to bring the people together became even more necessary following mutual distrust and, possibly suspicion, rooted in the fact that its constituents – from the north east, west and south – did not know much about each other.

Part of the result of that search for unity and togetherness saw the establishment of the unity schools in 1966.

Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, then Nigeria’s Prime Minister, who established the schools, particularly noted that education was a tool for achieving peace, unity, and national coercion, adding that knowledge of each other would free the individual mind from harmful perception about others.