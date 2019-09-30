[email protected]: Wamakko wants Nigerians’ support for Buhari

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th Independence Anniversary, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has appealed to Nigerians, to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari, to move Nigeria to the Next Level.

In his message to Nigerians to mark the Anniversary, Wamakko said that, all well meaning cizens of the country owe it a duty to the nation, to render the necessary support with a view to ensuring the existence of a united Nigeria.

According to him, “The President is making commendable and plausible efforts to take Nigeria to greater heights.”