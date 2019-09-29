[email protected]: God has promised new, peaceful, prosperous Nigeria – Osinbajo

#TrackNigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says God who controls destines of nations has promised a new, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria as it turns 59 on Oct. 1.

Osinbajo was speaking at the Interdenominational Church Service held on Sunday at the National Christian Centre, Abuja in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence.

The vice president was accompanied to the service by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo.

The theme of the service is “Peaceful Coexistence for National Growth and Development”.

“God had promised through the mouths of his trusted prophets that he is giving us a new Nigeria.

“May I announce to you that God is ready to take us into the Promised Land, the new Nigeria.

“And we must remember that the Almighty God is the builder of Nations; that God controls the destinies of Nations and its peoples. .

“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria , a prosperous Nigeria; a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of separation but the joyful textures of our togetherness; God is ready to fulfill His promise, ” he said.

Yakubu Gowon, former Head of Service congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and his entire cabinet for Nigeria’s independence.

Gowon urged Nigerians to love one another and live together in love, faith and unity.

Earlier, in a sermon centred on peaceful coexistence, Rev. Daniel Mbaya, the General Overseer, Ekklesiyar Yan’nuwa a Nigeria (EYN) said that Nigeria needed peace now more than ever.

Mbaya implored Christians to give peace a chance, saying “no matter the level of infrastructure, without peace, little will be achieved.

“Christians should work towards promoting dialogue, resolving issues of national securiy, national healing and reconciliation,” he said.

The cleric noted that Nigerian Christians shared the same political landscape with their Muslim brothers, therefore, peaceful coexistence was imperative.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that there was every reason to thank God for Nigeria and its people.

While appreciating Gowon for his contributions to Nigeria, Mustapha described the former Head of State as the “spirit and essence of the nation”.

Also present at the service were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, members of the Federal Executive Council and service chiefs.

Intercessory prayers were held for good governance in Nigeria, for the President, Vice President, members of the legislature, the judiciary and for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians. (NAN)