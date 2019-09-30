[email protected]: Gbajabiamila tasks Nigerians on unity, prayers for country

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians to remain united as the country marks her 59th Independence Day anniversary.

The Speaker also enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and her leaders for the entrenchment of good governance and the well being of the people.

In a statement marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence, Speaker Gbajabiamila said Nigeria has come a long way as one indivisible entity, which every citizen must work to protect.

He said at a time like this, prayers and unity of purpose will help ensure the country remains one.

He also tasked Nigerians to continue working hard to realise the mission and vision of the country’s founding fathers, who fought for the country to become what it is today.

“As we mark our country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, we must remain steadfast, united and prayerful for our country to remain one and overcome her challenges.

“It is also incumbent on us all as citizens to pray for our leaders so that God Almighty will continue to guide them aright. Let’s all work together as one people.

“In the face of some of the challenges confronting us as a country, we have no choice but to work hard to overcome them. As leaders, we are already doing that. But we need the support of the citizens to achieve that,” the Speaker said.