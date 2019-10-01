[email protected]: FIDA calls for end to security challenges

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has called for an end to the series of security challenges bedeviling the nation as Nigeria celebrates its 59th Independence.

Mrs Mary Izam, the Chairperson of FIDA, in Jos on Tuesday, listed some of the challenges to include kidnapping, rape, banditry and all other forms of criminal activities.

She advised that the security challenges in Nigeria should be handled with utmost urgency in the spirit of oneness.

“My desire for Nigeria as we mark 59 years of independence is for us to be united, irrespective of our ethnic diversity.

“I also desire that the security challenges in Nigeria should be addressed vigorously as Nigerians are tired of the killings, kidnapping, robbery, rape, banditry and all forms of crimes.

“I also call on all Nigerian men to desist from all forms of gender based violence, especially rape and domestic violence and I earnestly pray for mutual coexistence among all genders,” she said. (NAN)