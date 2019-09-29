[email protected]: EFCC hosts anti-corruption novelty match

#TrackNigeria Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has called on Nigerians to ensure they get rid of corruption in all ramification.

He gave the charge on Saturday September 28, 2019 during an inter agency novelty football match between EFCC Kaduna Zonal Office and Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Enforcement Agency, KASTELEA at the Kaduna Township Stadium.

The match which is the first of its kind among government agencies, is part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, and strengthen the existing collaboration in the fight against corruption.

Magu who was represented by Mailafia Yakubu, the Zonal Head, Kaduna Office of the EFCC, said the war against graft was not one that should be left to EFCC alone, but a collective one by all Nigerians.

In his response the General Manager/ CEO KASTELEA, Colonel A.Z. Ahmed (rtd) expressed his gratitude to the Commission for choosing his agency as one of it’s collaborators.