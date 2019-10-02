[email protected]: Council calls for revived agric sector

North Central Citizens Council (NCCC) Coordinator Mohammed Eneji has appeal to the northern states governors, especially those of central geopolitical zone, to seek for a means of reviving the agricultural sector.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday to commemorate the 59thIndependence of the country, Eneji advised that the region should urgently set out a special intervention fund to develop the sector to boost the internally generated revenue of the region.

“The mother that feeds the nation is now a shadow; North Central Nigeria used to be a leading figure in the area of agriculture, especially food and cash crops.

“These gave rise to it economic growth among other regions, states such as Benue, Niger and Plateau used to be a major key player in agricultural development.

“These are no longer so as states in the North Central are now dependent on the allocation for the Federal Government,’’ he said.

According to him, good policies on agriculture by the sector will reduce the unemployment rate and help in tackling the insecurity that is ravaging the region and the nation.

“As we celebrate the 59th Independence Day of Nigeria as a nation, NCCC wish to further appeal to the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards eradicating poverty, corruption and insecurity,’’ he said.(NAN)