[email protected]: CLO lauds Buhari over Muoghalu’s appointment as NIWA boss

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a civil society organization, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Chief George Muoghalu as the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra Chapter, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, disclosed this while speaking in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said that the appointment was well-deserved, unique, decisive and a step in the right direction.

According to Ezekwueme, this is the best independence gift to the people of South-East by the president.

“It is clear that Buhari has provided the opportunity towards resuscitation of moribund Onitsha River Port.

“Muoghalu as a moralist, honest and servant leader must live up to the expectations of the President and Nigerians by being selfless and bearing social wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Especially as it concerns rehabilitating decrepit and deplorable Onitsha River Port to boost economic activities in the South-East as well as give them a sense of belonging.

“This indeed is a welcomed development and cheering news to the people of South-East and Nigerians,”he said.

The CLO boss, however, appealed to the president to kindly extend such political appointments to the family of his late political ally and 2003 presidential running mate, former Senate President, Dr Chuba Okadigbo.

“It is imperative and pertinent to note that people of South-East will remain eternally grateful to you (President Buhari) for your patriotic and reintegration processes,”he said.

Muoghalu was the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before his appointment. (NAN)