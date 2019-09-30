[email protected]: APC harps on unity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to live and work together irrespective of their religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings.

The ruling party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja on Monday felicitated with Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence anniversary.

“We remember and salute our founding fathers that fought for the independence of our great country.

“As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Hence, we must be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn us against one another,’’ he said.

He said that in spite of the inherited and current challenges facing the country President Muhammadu Buhari administration had made commendable strides on so many fronts.

According to him, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes.