Nigeria, Zimbabwe to strengthen defence cooperation

By Deborah Coker

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has said that Nigeria would work with Zimbabwe to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Kana said this when he hosted a delegation from Zimbabwe National Defence University on strategic tour of Abuja.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director Press and Public Relations, in the ministry.

He said Nigeria had played central role in Zimbabwe’s independence struggle in the 1980s.

The permanent secretary said though there was no signed agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between both countries, it could be initiated for their mutual benefit.

He explained that the MoU could include key areas such as the training of Zimbabwean Armed Forces personnel in Nigeria.

“Also in the area of exchange of directing staff as well as students from military institutions of both countries, as well as participation of both countries personnel in joint military training.

“Other areas will be in exercises as well as partaking in seminars, conferences and symposium of defence interest,” he said.

According to Kana, the strategic visit by the Zimbabwe delegation would open doors for more high-level talks to reinforce military cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the team leader, Brig.-Gen. Stanley Tendai said that the delegation comprised of 28 members, including 10 directing staff and 17 participants.

He appreciated the permanent secretary for receiving them, adding that the tour to countries, including Nigeria was to seek information on activities in the defence sector.

Similarly, Lt.-Col. Isaac Bukaro commended the MoD, and assured that the knowledge gained from the interactive section would be strategically put to practice in the Zimbabwe Defence University.

A brief presentation was made by the Deputy Director, Joint Services Department, Mr Blessing Akpotu, to acquaint the delegation on the Nigerian National Defence Policy. (NAN)