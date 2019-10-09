Nigeria wins two awards at Africa Property Investment Summit

Two real estate firms in the country Oluwatosin Ajose Deal HQ Partners and Land Layby, have won the Women in African Real Estate as well as Best Property Technology awards respectively.

The awards were announced in Johannesburg, South-Africa at the 10th annual Africa Property Investment (API) summit, recently.

A press release made available to Newsdiaryonline by African Press Organisation (APO), indicated that property developers, suppliers and owners were provided an opportunity to showcase their best projects and services from across sub-Saharan Africa.

The winning developments, project teams and professionals came from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia, Mauritius and Rwanda, it added that the ‘‘awards, now in their third year, recognised innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry across 13 categories.

‘‘These categeries covered: Retail, Office, Mixed Use, Green Building, Hotel, Alternative Asset, Architectural Design, Banking, High-end residential, Logistics and best women in Property.’’

The projects were judged on a wide range of criteria including location, infrastructure and transport access, integration into the environment, originality of the concept, technical and architectural quality, services offered, sensitivity to the local community, innovation, sustainability, corporate staff involvement, response to market demands, financial performance, occupancy, and the impact of the project on economic convergence.

“We congratulate all the winners and finalists as well as their respective project teams. They have set an exceptionally high standard for real estate developments across sub-Saharan Africa and continue to shape the African built environment landscape. API Events is proud to be associated with these companies and wishes to aid in further pushing the boundaries of excellence for African property development,” Rusin stated.