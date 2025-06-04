Nigeria winning war against insecurity – Intelligence Chief

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, says the nation’s security challenges are being tackled with huge successes in all fronts.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, says the nation’s security challenges are being tackled with huge successes in all fronts.

Undiandeye stated this during the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) First and Second Quarters Operational Brief for Foreign Defence Advisers/Attachés 2025, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the efforts of the military and other security agencies had continued to yield positive results in the North East, North West and South-South, adding that terrorism and other violent crisis were being controlled.

“We have greatly improved the security situation and if you look at the indices in the North-West, North-Central, North-East and South-South, it has greatly improved.

“Even the uptick in violence that we experienced in the North-East has been largely tamed and controlled.

“And so, on the average, we have had an improved security situation and that is the report that we had,” he said.

The CDI said the briefing to the defence advisors and attachés appointed to Nigeria was to give security updates in Nigeria for official communication and exchange to the allied nations.

He said that more than 30 defence advisors and attachés were in attendance, adding that the core message was that ‘Nigeria is doing well’.

According to him, the brief would be a morale booster for the troops who are fighting in different fronts, and that the government is not relenting in ensuring that their welfare and support is completely prioritised.

Earlier, the Di

rector of Foreign Liaison, DIA, Brig.-Gen. Ojogbane Adegbe, said the event was intended to intimate the defence attaches on the prevailing security situation in Nigeria and the Sahel region.

Adegbe said the brief was timely considering the current threat environments to provide the official perspective with regards to Nigeria.

“Additionally, this brief will extend the impact of this development not only on the general security of lives of our citizenry but also its impact on the interests of our citizens.

“I am pleased to inform you all that the emphasis is in collaboration with all the security agencies who have been working tirelessly in ensuring the protection of lives and properties of our citizenry.

“This event also is a forum in which the defence attachés and advisers interact with not only the agency but also other sister security agencies and stakeholders who work closely with the emphasis of Nigeria.

“This brief will undoubtedly keep us abreast with the current security situation as it affects our mission and daily activities,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)