Nigeria will miss late Gen. Attahiru’s patriotism —Marwa

May 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Brig.-Gen. Marwa (rtd), the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has described the death of  , Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim and other senior officers in a military plane crash in Kaduna as a great loss to the country.

Marwa said this in a statement signed and released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Saturday in .

Babafemi said that Marwa had sent the    from Vienna in Austria, where he is currently attending a meeting of the United Nations on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Marwa in the recalled his last meeting with , and expressed his satisfaction over the late Army Chief’s plans aimed at tackling the confronting the country.

“The nation will miss Gen. and the other gallant officers who died in active service.

“I recall my recent meeting with him at the Army Headquarters where I was impressed with his patriotism and plans for tackling the myriad security  of challenges facing our country.

“This is a great loss to Nigeria.

“Our condolences go to his family, the Nigerian Army and also to the families of the other gallant officers and men in his entourage as well as the flight crew who died in the crash,” he said.

He also  prayed repose of their souls.( )

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,