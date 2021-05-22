Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has described the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior officers in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday as a great loss to the country.

Marwa said this in a statement signed and released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Saturday in Lagos.

Babafemi said that Marwa had sent the condolence message from Vienna in Austria, where he is currently attending a meeting of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Marwa in the message recalled his last meeting with Attahiru, and expressed his satisfaction over the late Army Chief’s plans aimed at tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

“The nation will miss Gen. Attahiru and the other gallant officers who died in active service.

“I recall my recent meeting with him at the Army Headquarters where I was impressed with his patriotism and plans for tackling the myriad security of challenges facing our country.

“This is a great loss to Nigeria.

“Our condolences go to his family, the Nigerian Army and also to the families of the other gallant officers and men in his entourage as well as the flight crew who died in the crash,” he said.

He also prayed for the repose of their souls.( NAN)

