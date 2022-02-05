Nigeria will continue to stand, fight for Justice, says Buhari at AU

February 5, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Africa, Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said Nigeria will continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in affairs.

sideline meeting with the Prime of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings, President Buhari said the country remains unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

The President assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria will be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress, upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the East, particularly relations with Israel, had deteriorated over the years, adding that the world to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked President Buhari for his leadership role on the continent.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now.

“Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom,” he said.

Tags: , ,