Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker

Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) says  establishment of a  university of , Afuze, Edo, will facilitate development of Nigeria’s sportsmen and women.

The lawmaker, who represents Owan Constituency, said that the establishment also help the sportsmen and women  to perform better at local and international competitions.

Ihonvbere spoke in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Afuze Wednesday.

NAN reports that a bill for establishment of the university passed the third reading in the House of Representatives.

The University of , Afuze, Edo, State (Establishment) Bill, 2019, was sponsored by Ihonvbere.

He told NAN that establishment of the university historic as it the first in the country.

”Hundreds of sportmen and women who are retired  will ready to use this institution to train young ones,” he said.

Ihonvbere added that it reposition as a major revenue earner and employment provider in Nigeria.

According to him, Sports College, Afuze, is the oldest sports institution in the country saddled   training and developing coaches, sports managers and athletes for Edo and the entire Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria’s fortunes  in sports were  waning due to inadequate facilities.

“We are not doing well in sports. How event are we going for in the next Olympics?

“Very clearly, Nigeria gone down; the days of Okocha, Kanu  have gone. We are not breaking any new world records.

“The Federal University of Sport, Afuze, will help Nigeria to break this,” he told NAN.

He also  noted that sports had become a huge business worldwide.

“In UK, they are making billions  every year from sports; here, in Nigeria, we are losing money, nobody watches national league anymore.

”I believe that the side of business, the side of physical health, the side of intellectual development, on the part of building capable athletes to represent Nigeria and bringing laurels, the president will sign the bill.

“We already have the facilities, so it is not costing  lots of money to do it.

”It is this same facilities Ogbemudia used to produce highly-rated athletes, we are expecting that the president will sign the bill into law,” Ihonvbere said.
