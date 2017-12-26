Nigeria will be great in years ahead – Bishop

Bishop Emmah Isong, General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International Calabar (CCCIC), has predicted that Nigeria would be great in the years ahead.

He said this on Monday while delivering his Christmas message at his World Worship Center in Calabar.

Isong urged the Federal and State Governments to privatise critical infrastructures for better service delivery, adding this is the only way to move the economy forward.

“There is no need for Nigerians to panic because of the present situation; there is hope for a brighter future.

“However, there is need for governments to hands off some critical infrastructures in the country and give them to competent private sector organisations for better service delivery.

“This will go a great length to solving the problems of infrastructural decay in the country,” he said.

According to him, government should concern itself with the making of policies that would regulate activities of private investors.

“I think government should be more involved in creating enabling environment for investors rather than trying to manage lot of things,” he said.

He said that in spite repeated assurances by government and its agencies that the economy was improving, the impact was yet to be felt by average citizens.

“If the Nigerian economy is improving in line with reports from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NGS), then Nigerians should start having that feeling in their living standard.

“The change is yet to really reach the grassroots, majority of Nigerians are still far from feeling the impact,” he said.

He also called on Christians to continue to pray for the country and to always show love to one another as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Isong also called on political leaders at all levels to always have the fear of God and the interest of the people at heart.(NAN)