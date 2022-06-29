Nigeria will be great if women participate in  governance – legislator

Hon. Comfort Amwe, the Deputy Minority Leader, Kaduna State House of Assembly says Nigeria will be great if women are given opportunity to actively participate in governance.

Amwe who also represents Sanga Constituency made the assertion during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

She explained that men had been at the helm of affairs in the nation for long yet the country was still battling hunger, poverty, unemployment among others.

According to Amwe, the numerous setbacks experienced in Nigeria was a result of lack of full participation of women in governance adding that countries who gave women chance in governance were great.

“The Rwandan government is constituted with 60 per cent made up of women, so Rwanda is great.

“The men need to recognize that we are not out to be equal to them but only pushing to see that we support them for greatness,” she said.

The legislator said the low participation of Nigerian women in politics expecially in the north was because they were not supported by their male counterparts.

She added that anytime a woman came out to contest for any position, she would be called names, her unpleasant past would be revisited and money politics would be used to push her out.

Amwe said women had the capability, experience and passion to take the country to the promise land as they were known for their management, organisation and multi-tasking skills.

She urged aspiring women not to relent in the fight to make Nigeria great again saying that the narrative must be changed to ensure growth and development.

“I am the only female law maker in the entire North-West geo – political zone which is not good for Nigeria,” Amwe said. (NAN

