Nigeria will be great again if…. Ex-Lagos lawmaker

A former Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, says that it will take collective efforts of the government and all Nigerians to rebuild the country and put it on the pedestal of greatness. Olulade, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos. Reacting to the violence, looting and destruction of public and private property that trailed #EndSARS protests in some states, the lawmaker said the rebuilding process must be immediately. Olulade, who represented Epe Constituency II between 2011 and 2019, said “the process of rebuilding our lives and livelihoods on a vital and sustainable development must be our collective responsibility.

“We are all guilty as charged , the young, the old , the government and the governed. We all abandoned our roles and responsibilities and here we are today. “This is not the time for blame game, but the time for reflection and restoration. The time to show love to each other in an unprecedented manner. You must provide the shoulder for your neighbour to lean on,” he said. Olulade decried the violence that engulfed some states, especially Lagos which led to killings and destruction of government and private properties. He added: “We have lost valuable lives, many have lost their livelihoods, many are in state of comatose due to the unfortunate disaster in our country.

“Nevertheless, we are Nigerians. We turn hopeless situation around to favour us, we don’t give up. In peace and unity we reign. “Together we must put an end to fake news and shame those who want to divide us for their parochial interest . We are intelligent people, we can’t be fooled.” The former lawmaker stressed the need to enshrine rule of law and justice in the process of governance to prevent anarchy in the society. According to him, it is important for the political class to walk the talk and allow the processes of healing the wounds to start, to build the people and the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the #EndSARS protests in Lagos took a violent dimension on Oct. 20 when soldiers purportedly shot protesters who defied the curfew at Lekki Toll Gate. The development escalated violence in Lagos and other states when suspected hoodlums hijacked the protest and began to kill, loot, vandalise and raze public and private building and vehicles. Among the places attacked was the Palace of Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos. Meanwhile, the state government has said that the judicial panel of inquiry inaugurated to investigate allegations of violation of human rights by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) would also investigate the incident at the Lekki Toll Gate. (NAN)