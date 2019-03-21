Nigeria vs Seychelles: Police pledge adequate security

By Carol V. Utulu



#TrackNigeria: The Delta Police Command has drawn up an operation order to ensure maximum security in Asaba, the state capital, ahead of the international football matches between Nigeria and Seychelles.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chucks Orisewezie, in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said that the operation order would see the deployment of large number of personnel to enforce adequate security.

“In view of the forthcoming AFCON qualifier and International friendly matches billed to take place at Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, the Delta Police Command is expecting visitors from other African countries, especially Seychelles and Egypt, among others.

“It is therefore expected that we extend to them our warm hospitality for which Nigeria is known during their stay in Asaba.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke wishes to assure everyone that adequate security has been put in place, for their safety and security before, during and after the event.

“Consequently, the command has drawn up an Operation Order to provide adequate security for everyone.

“Well-trained security personnel have been deployed to all the nooks and crannies of the state and security escorts have been provided for the players and officials,” he said.

Orisewezie further said that the deployed personnel have been briefed on the rules of engagement and professional code of conduct in line with the international best practices.

He enjoined all the people of the state to be security conscious and report any crime to the police or other security agencies nearest to them.

“The CP wishes to reiterate that Delta is peaceful and admonished parents and guardians to warn their children and wards not to engage in any form of criminal act.

“Adequate sanctions will be meted to any person(s) found wanting,” he warned.(NAN)